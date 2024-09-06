PIL to ban Netflix's IC 814 withdrawn from HC





Recently, the PIL was moved by Surjit Singh Yadav, Chief of Hindu Sena, to seek a ban on Netflix's series, namely "IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack."





The PIL alleged that the series distorts the actual identities of the terrorists involved in the hijacking.The petitioner through Advocate Shashi Ranjan has approched the court against the television miniseries "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack," directed by Anubhav Sinha, citing inaccuracies in its portrayal of the 1999 hijacking of Indian Flight 814.





The petition claimed that the miniseries erroneously assigns Hindu names such as "Bhola" and "Shankar"--names associated with Lord Shiva--to the real hijackers Ibrahim Akhtar, Shahid Akhtar Sayeed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir.





This, according to the petitioner, distorts the identities of the hijackers, misrepresents historical events, perpetuates harmful stereotypes, and offends the sentiments of the Hindu community. The petitioner seeks the court's intervention to prevent further public misunderstanding and potential harm.

The PIL seeking direction to ban Netflix's series "IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack" has been withdrawn from the Delhi High Court. The petitioner, through counsel, stated that Netflix's addition of a disclaimer clarifies the real names of the terrorists involved in the hijacking and addresses the concerns raised in the PIL.