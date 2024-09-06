RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Onam bonanza: Kerala announces two-month pension for 62L beneficiaries
September 06, 2024  17:30
The CPI-Marxist-led Left government in Kerala on Friday announced disbursement of a two-month pension for over 60 lakh beneficiaries, marking an Onam gift. 

Announcing the decision, state finance minister KN Balagopal said that Rs 1,700 crore has been allocated for this purpose. 

"Around 62 lakh people will receive Rs 3,200 each for Onam. This is in addition to the one month's pension that is currently being given," he said in a statement in Thiruvananthapuram. 

The decision to disburse the Social Security and Welfare Fund pension to beneficiaries starting next week is seen as an attempt by the Left government to regain its mass base, lost during the Lok Sabha polls. 

Earlier, the CPI-M and its allies had attributed their humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls to delayed settlement of dues and recommended a course correction. 

In the polls, the LDF won just one seat, while the Congress-led UDF secured 18 seats, and the BJP opened its account for the first time in the state's political history. 

Balagopal said that the pension amount will reach beneficiaries from next week onwards. -- PTI
