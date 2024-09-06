RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
My daughter wanted degrees: Murdered doc's mom
September 06, 2024  13:24
image
"Because she got good teachers like you, she was able to become a doctor... However, her dreams were brutally strangled," the mother of the trainee doctor who was raped and killed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata wrote in a heartfelt letter on Teachers' Day.

In an open letter, accessed by India Today, the mother of the victim thanked all the teachers for helping her daughter achieve her dream of becoming a doctor. 

"I salute all her teachers on behalf of my daughter. She had a dream of becoming a doctor since childhood. You were the driving force behind that dream," she said.

The body of the 31-year-old doctor was found at the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, sparking nationwide protests. Doctors across the country also went on strike demanding safety at workplaces.

A civic volunteer attached to the Kolkata Police, named Sanjay Roy, was arrested a day later. The case has been handed over to the CBI even though protests have refused to die down.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

L K Advani, 96, Renews BJP Membership
L K Advani, 96, Renews BJP Membership

Lal Kishenchand Advani, who revived the Bharatiya Janata Party after its 1984 drubbing (when it won only 2 Lok Sabha seats), received a renewed BJP membership certificate from BJP national President J P Nadda during the party's...

Now, Watch Kill On OTT
Now, Watch Kill On OTT

Fast, furious and fashionable, it's all there on OTT this week. Here's the action-packed menu.

Meity plans jobs push in proposed electronic components PLI scheme
Meity plans jobs push in proposed electronic components PLI scheme

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is looking at a proposal to generate 1.5-2 direct jobs for every Rs 1 crore invested by companies under the proposed electronic components production-linked incentive (PLI)...

Ganesh Puja Recipe: Manisha's Ninaav
Ganesh Puja Recipe: Manisha's Ninaav

This special Maharashtrian sweet is made by the CKP community just before Ganesh Chaturthi.

UP: 'Man-eater' wolves continue to attack, 8-yr-old injured
UP: 'Man-eater' wolves continue to attack, 8-yr-old injured

An eight-year-old boy was injured in a wolf attack while playing outside his home in the Mahsi tehsil in Bahraich, his family alleged on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances