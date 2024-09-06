My daughter wanted degrees: Murdered doc's mom





In an open letter, accessed by India Today, the mother of the victim thanked all the teachers for helping her daughter achieve her dream of becoming a doctor.





"I salute all her teachers on behalf of my daughter. She had a dream of becoming a doctor since childhood. You were the driving force behind that dream," she said.





The body of the 31-year-old doctor was found at the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, sparking nationwide protests. Doctors across the country also went on strike demanding safety at workplaces.

A civic volunteer attached to the Kolkata Police, named Sanjay Roy, was arrested a day later. The case has been handed over to the CBI even though protests have refused to die down.

"Because she got good teachers like you, she was able to become a doctor... However, her dreams were brutally strangled," the mother of the trainee doctor who was raped and killed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata wrote in a heartfelt letter on Teachers' Day.