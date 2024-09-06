RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai all set to welcome Lord Ganesh, more than 2,500 mandals get nod
September 06, 2024  23:48
More than 2,500 Ganesh mandals and lakhs of households in the financial capital of the country will be celebrating the ten-day Ganesh festival from Saturday. 

Authorities had received 3,358 applications from Ganesh mandals -- groups that celebrate the festival in public places -- and permission to put up pandals was granted to 2,635 mandals as of Friday, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official. 

Another 300-odd applications were pending approval, he said. Many mandals brought in their Ganpati idols with grand processions in the last two-three days. 

The idols will be installed at homes and in pandals with rituals on Saturday. Crawford Market, Lohar Chawl and Dadar vegetable markets were chock-a-block during the day with people thronging to buy flowers, sweets, puja materials and items for decoration. 

Bright, coloured lights have already lit up streets and bylanes in Lalbaug, Parel, Girgaon, Andheri, Chembur, Fort and other areas which house famous Ganapati mandals. -- PTI
