Modi arrives in Delhi after his visit to Singapore, Brunei
September 06, 2024  01:06
PM Narendra Modi arrives in New Delhi after Singapore, Brunei visits/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Thursday after concluding his three-day visit to Singapore and Brunei. 

Modi shared a video of his Singapore visit on X and stated, "My visit to Singapore has been a very fruitful one. It will certainly add vigour to bilateral ties and benefit the people of our nations. I thank the government and people of Singapore for their warmth." 

Earlier on Thursday, Modi and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong met at the Parliament House in Singapore. 

The two leaders, along with their delegations, held the bilateral meeting. 

At their talks, both leaders reviewed the progress of India-Singapore bilateral relations. 

Following this, the two sides exchanged four MoUs in the areas of digital technology, semiconductors, skill development, and healthcare. 

The PM invited Lawrence Wong to visit India, which he accepted. -- ANI
