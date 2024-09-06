RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maoist couple surrenders in Chhattisgarh; 3 held with explosives
September 06, 2024  21:24
File image
File image
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered along with his wife in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, while three ultras were held with explosives in Bijapur, police officials said on Friday. 

An official said Dosel Salaam alias Sonva, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, and his wife Arati laid down arms on Thursday. 

"Salaam was supply team commander of the CPI-Maoist Kutul area committee, while Arati was part of the Kodiliyar jantana sarkar school wing. He was part of the outlawed movement for 13 years, while his wife was involved in incidents of violence for the last nine years," the official said. 

In Bijapur, ultras Kudami Somlu, Lingu Semla alias Linga and Somlu Kadti were arrested from the forests of Sarkeguda and Pegdapalli under Basaguda police station limits allegedly with explosives on Friday, another official said. 

"Somlu was a militia member, Linga was militia section commander and Kadti was revolutionary party committee president. The District Reserve Guard, 168th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and CRPF's 210th CoBRA battalion, which was on an anti-Maoist operation, seized detonating cord, gun powder, detonator and other Maoist materials from them," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - England make bright start before SL fight back
In Pictures - England make bright start before SL fight back

Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope slammed quickfire half-centuries to give England a good start on the first day of the third Test.

One killed, 5 hurt in Manipur rocket attacks; forces on alert
One killed, 5 hurt in Manipur rocket attacks; forces on alert

The rocket which fell on the compound of former chief minister Mairembam Koireng's residence seemed to be an improvised one.

No talks with Pakistan until...: Amit Shah in Jammu
No talks with Pakistan until...: Amit Shah in Jammu

Asserting that Article 370 is a thing of the past, Shah stated that no one can bring it back.

TN spiritual speaker lectures kids on karma, rebirth; faces heat
TN spiritual speaker lectures kids on karma, rebirth; faces heat

State school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi assured that action will be taken against the speaker for his controversial speech at a government school in Chennai.

Duleep Trophy: Shreyas, Padikkal stretch India D's lead vs India C
Duleep Trophy: Shreyas, Padikkal stretch India D's lead vs India C

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Devdutt Padikkal struck half-centuries to help India D stretch their lead against India C on the second day of their Duleep Trophy match.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances