Maoist couple surrenders in Chhattisgarh; 3 held with explosives





An official said Dosel Salaam alias Sonva, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, and his wife Arati laid down arms on Thursday.





"Salaam was supply team commander of the CPI-Maoist Kutul area committee, while Arati was part of the Kodiliyar jantana sarkar school wing. He was part of the outlawed movement for 13 years, while his wife was involved in incidents of violence for the last nine years," the official said.





In Bijapur, ultras Kudami Somlu, Lingu Semla alias Linga and Somlu Kadti were arrested from the forests of Sarkeguda and Pegdapalli under Basaguda police station limits allegedly with explosives on Friday, another official said.





"Somlu was a militia member, Linga was militia section commander and Kadti was revolutionary party committee president. The District Reserve Guard, 168th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and CRPF's 210th CoBRA battalion, which was on an anti-Maoist operation, seized detonating cord, gun powder, detonator and other Maoist materials from them," he said. -- PTI

A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered along with his wife in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, while three ultras were held with explosives in Bijapur, police officials said on Friday.