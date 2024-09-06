RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala IPS officer suspended over controversial conversation with Left MLA
September 06, 2024  01:25
Left MLA PV Anvar/File image
Left MLA PV Anvar/File image
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday ordered the suspension of Sujith Das, IPS, days after his purported conversation with Left MLA P V Anvar surfaced, allegedly revealing internal issues in the police. 

Das had the conversation with Anvar while serving as superintendent of police in Pathanamthitta district. 

He was removed from the post early this week, following the leak of their conversation, which allegedly portrayed the state police in a poor light and was telecast by the media. 

A one-line statement issued by the CMO announced that Chief Minister Vijayan has ordered the suspension of Sujith Das, who was the district police chief of Pathanamthitta. 

According to a CMO official, DIG Ajeetha Begum was entrusted with primarily investigating the serious allegations against Das. 

Her report found serious lapses, following which the Chief Minister ordered his suspension, the official said. 

The Chief Minister's move came amid mounting criticism from Anvar over the police department's inaction against Das regarding his alleged involvement in illegal activities during his tenure as superintendent of police in Malappuram district. -- PTI
