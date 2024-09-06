Kerala IPS officer suspended over controversial conversation with Left MLA





Das had the conversation with Anvar while serving as superintendent of police in Pathanamthitta district.





He was removed from the post early this week, following the leak of their conversation, which allegedly portrayed the state police in a poor light and was telecast by the media.





A one-line statement issued by the CMO announced that Chief Minister Vijayan has ordered the suspension of Sujith Das, who was the district police chief of Pathanamthitta.





According to a CMO official, DIG Ajeetha Begum was entrusted with primarily investigating the serious allegations against Das.





Her report found serious lapses, following which the Chief Minister ordered his suspension, the official said.





The Chief Minister's move came amid mounting criticism from Anvar over the police department's inaction against Das regarding his alleged involvement in illegal activities during his tenure as superintendent of police in Malappuram district. -- PTI

