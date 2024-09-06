Investors just became poorer by Rs 4.12 lakh crore





Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 896.7 points or 1.09 per cent to 81,304.46 during the morning trade. The BSE benchmark had hit its all-time high of 82,725.28 on Monday.





Following the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms slumped Rs 4,12,152.83 crore to Rs 4,61,56,748.42 crore (USD 5.50 trillion) during the morning trade.





Among the 30 Sensex firms, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest laggards. Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.

Investors' wealth plummeted by Rs 4.12 lakh crore during the morning trade on Friday as markets faced a massive correction tracking a weak trend in global peers and fresh foreign fund outflows.