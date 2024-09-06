RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
How the quiet war against press freedom could come to America
September 06, 2024  13:07
image
Some foreign leaders have ruthlessly curtailed journalism. U.S. politicians could draw from their playbook. Read the column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

L K Advani, 96, Renews BJP Membership
L K Advani, 96, Renews BJP Membership

Lal Kishenchand Advani, who revived the Bharatiya Janata Party after its 1984 drubbing (when it won only 2 Lok Sabha seats), received a renewed BJP membership certificate from BJP national President J P Nadda during the party's...

Now, Watch Kill On OTT
Now, Watch Kill On OTT

Fast, furious and fashionable, it's all there on OTT this week. Here's the action-packed menu.

Meity plans jobs push in proposed electronic components PLI scheme
Meity plans jobs push in proposed electronic components PLI scheme

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is looking at a proposal to generate 1.5-2 direct jobs for every Rs 1 crore invested by companies under the proposed electronic components production-linked incentive (PLI)...

Ganesh Puja Recipe: Manisha's Ninaav
Ganesh Puja Recipe: Manisha's Ninaav

This special Maharashtrian sweet is made by the CKP community just before Ganesh Chaturthi.

UP: 'Man-eater' wolves continue to attack, 8-yr-old injured
UP: 'Man-eater' wolves continue to attack, 8-yr-old injured

An eight-year-old boy was injured in a wolf attack while playing outside his home in the Mahsi tehsil in Bahraich, his family alleged on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances