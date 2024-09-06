Former BJD MP Sujeet Kumar joins BJP, says impressed by Modi's vision





The move came after the BJD expelled Kumar for anti-party activities earlier in the day.





He subsequently resigned his Rajya Sabha membership.





Kumar joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, the party's Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and other leaders.





The BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, a Rajya Sabha member, was also present.





Addressing a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Kumar said he joined the saffron party as he was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work and his vision for making India a developed country by 2047 and Odisha a developed state by 2036.





"For me, country is first and foremost. Nation first has always been my philosophy. I lived abroad for many years and worked for organisations such as the UN (United Nations) and the World Economic Forum. I returned to India in 2011 to contribute to the development of my country," he said.





Kumar said he felt Odisha's Kalahandi district did not develop as it could have due to the "kind of corruption and bad policy" prevalent there. -- PTI

