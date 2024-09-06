Food diplomacy, the Chinese way





Xu Feihong, on Thursday remembered Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Gujarat's Ahmedabad and praised the relationship between India and China. Sharing a post on X, Feihong wrote, "Ten years ago, President Xi Jinping and PM Modi walked along the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, beautiful park and pleasant China-India relationship."

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, shares this image alongside on X and writes: "A dosa breakfast made my day!"