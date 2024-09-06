RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED raids RG Kar ex-principal's residence
September 06, 2024  09:09
image
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out raids at the residence of former principal of RG Kar medical college and hospital, Sandip Ghosh, among other places in Kolkata in a case pertaining to the financial irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case.

Ghosh is presently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh filed a petition in the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court decision that ordered the CBI to probe into the graft case against him.

His plea has been listed on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh on September 2.

Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Sabalenka, Pegula to clash in US Open final
In Pictures - Sabalenka, Pegula to clash in US Open final

Images from the US Open women's singles semi-finals at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.

When A Crocodile Goes To College...
When A Crocodile Goes To College...

This is what happens.

Kanhaiya Lal murder accused gets bail, Gehlot slams BJP
Kanhaiya Lal murder accused gets bail, Gehlot slams BJP

Mohammad Javed, one of the accused in the tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Rajasthan's Udaipur in 2022, was on Thursday granted bail by the Rajasthan high court. Reacting to the development, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleged...

'We Don't Know What Will Happen To Us Or The Hostages'
'We Don't Know What Will Happen To Us Or The Hostages'

'Ajit Doval said, "Yahan rehna bada mushkil hai. They are threatening us now".'

Police forcibly recorded video after cremation: Kolkata doctor's family
Police forcibly recorded video after cremation: Kolkata doctor's family

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday refuted accusations of a police cover-up by the parents of the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered, insisting that a newly surfaced video contradicts their claims by showing the family...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances