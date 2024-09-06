ED raids RG Kar ex-principal's residence





ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case.





Ghosh is presently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).On Wednesday, Sandip Ghosh filed a petition in the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court decision that ordered the CBI to probe into the graft case against him.





His plea has been listed on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.





The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh on September 2.





Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter. -- ANI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) carried out raids at the residence of former principal of RG Kar medical college and hospital, Sandip Ghosh, among other places in Kolkata in a case pertaining to the financial irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.