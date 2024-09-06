Drones sighted in Manipur, people turn off lights





Drones were employed to drop bombs on people at two nearby places in Imphal West district earlier this week.





On Friday night, multiple drones were sighted at Narainsena, Nambol Kamong in Bishnupur district and Pukhao, Dolaithabi, Shantipur in Imphal East district creating panic in the areas, the officials said.





Panicked villagers turned off lights at home. Security forces are on high alert in peripheral areas to monitor movement of large groups, an official said.





Several "Ill rounds" have been fired in the sky illuminating night sky in Bishnupur district creating panic and confusion among the public.





It is not clear if security forces or others have fired up the sophisticated weapons. -- PTI

