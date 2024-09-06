RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong fields Vinesh from Julana seat in Harayna polls
September 06, 2024  22:48
Vinesh Phogat (R) and Bajrang Punia meet with LoP in LS Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Congress has fielded former wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana assembly seat in Haryana.  

The party released its first list of 31 candidates for Haryana polls which also contained Vinesh Phogat's name.  

AICC incharge of Haryana Deepak Babaria earlier gave indications that Phogat will be fielded from Julana.  

"I think it has been decided that she will contest from Julana," he said.  

Answering queries, he said no MP has been permitted to contest the assembly elections.  

Asked about alliance talks with AAP for Hayana polls, Babaria said that there is no development as of now.  

"I got calls from them but I was not able to attend those calls because of our own meetings. I will speak to them now. Every political party express their opinion, tries to create pressure. I can't say anything about the alliance right now. It is still under consideration," he said. -- ANI
