Article 370 is history, won't return, says Amit Shah in Jammu





Speaking at an election rally in Jammu, Shah said, "I have seen the NC's (National Conference) agenda. I have also seen Congress silently supporting NC's agenda. But, I want to say to the country that Article 370 is history, it will never return, and we won't let it happen. Article 370 was the thing that gave weapons and stones in the hands of the youth..."





He further said, "We have decided that we will bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' to give Rs 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year... We will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year. Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, we will provide Rs 3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance..." -- ANI

