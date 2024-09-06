RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Article 370 is history, won't return, says Amit Shah in Jammu
September 06, 2024  17:00
Union Home Minster Amit Shah speaking at rally in Jammu/ANI on X
Union Home Minster Amit Shah speaking at rally in Jammu/ANI on X
Union Home Minster Amit Shah has on Friday said that Article 370 is history now and it will not return. 

Speaking at an election rally in Jammu, Shah said, "I have seen the NC's (National Conference) agenda. I have also seen Congress silently supporting NC's agenda. But, I want to say to the country that Article 370 is history, it will never return, and we won't let it happen. Article 370 was the thing that gave weapons and stones in the hands of the youth..." 

He further said, "We have decided that we will bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' to give Rs 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year... We will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year. Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, we will provide Rs 3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance..." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pak ex-prez Musharraf's UP land auctioned for Rs 1.38 cr
Pak ex-prez Musharraf's UP land auctioned for Rs 1.38 cr

Baraut's sub-divisional magistrate Amar Verma confirmed Musharraf's grandfather lived in Kotana.

Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins high jump GOLD
Paralympics: Praveen Kumar wins high jump GOLD

Praveen Kumar smashed the Asian record with a best jump of 2.08m to win the gold medal at the Paralympics.

Sensex tanks 1,017 pts to close at 2-week low tracking weak global trends
Sensex tanks 1,017 pts to close at 2-week low tracking weak global trends

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty slumped over 1 per cent on Friday, tracking a weak trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows. Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,017.23 points or...

'I made a mistake by...': Nitish in presence of Nadda
'I made a mistake by...': Nitish in presence of Nadda

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday termed his past alliances with arch rival Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal as a 'mistake' that he committed twice but was determined not to repeat again.

Kajol Salutes 2 Biggest Teachers Of Her Life
Kajol Salutes 2 Biggest Teachers Of Her Life

Film folk celebrated their gurus on Teacher's Day by sharing lovely pictures and posts.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances