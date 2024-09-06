RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP may go solo in Haryana as talks with Cong fail
September 06, 2024  18:51
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shakes hands with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in Bengaluru, July 18, 2023/ANI Photo
The alliance talks over seat sharing between the Congress and the AAP for the Haryana assembly polls have hit a roadblock, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is planning to contest 50 seats in the state, sources claimed on Friday. 

The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to issue its first list of candidates on Sunday, sources in the AAP claimed just before a meeting of the Congress' central election committee. 

"The alliance talks are on the verge of collapse in Haryana and the AAP is planning to contest 50 of the 90 assembly seats in the state on its own," sources in the AAP claimed. 

Earlier, the party insiders had said that the AAP was demanding 10 assembly seats in Haryana whereas the Congress was offering five to seven seats. 

Sources said no consensus was in sight over seat sharing. 

The AAP and the Congress, partners in the Indian Developmental Inclusive Alliance, contested the recent Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi together. 

In Haryana, the AAP was given the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. 

Haryana state president Sushil Gupta contested from Kurukshetra and lost to BJP's Navin Jindal. -- PTI
