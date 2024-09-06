RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


572 tribals in Odisha were raped over 5 years
September 06, 2024  16:42
As many 572 tribal girl students and women have become victims of rape during the last five years in Odisha, the SC-ST Development Minister Nityananda Gond told state Assembly on Friday. 

 In a written reply to a query by Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Gond said the 572 tribal girls had become victims of rape under Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, during the past five years. Out of the 572 rape cases, trials have been completed in 32 cases, while chargesheets have been filed in 509 cases, he said. Gond said that another 31 cases are under investigation. PTI
