3 workers killed in slab collapse at Mumbai under-construction building
September 06, 2024  02:48
image
Three labourers were killed and as many injured after a portion of a slab at an under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday, civic officials said. 

The incident occurred around 12.10 pm at Govind Nagar of Malad (East) in the western suburbs of Mumbai. 

A portion of the 20th-floor slab of the 23-storey Navjeevan building collapsed, said an official. 

The high-rise is being constructed on Haji Bapu Road as a saleable wing of an SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) project by Right Channel Private Limited, a senior civic official said. 

Two purported videos of the incident surfaced on social media. 

In one of the clips, a labourer can be seen plunging on construction material on the ground and a few people trying to lift him. 

The second video shows some people visibly shaken apparently after a narrow escape. 

The green safety net at the site also tore under the weight of the slab rubble. The senior civic official said they immediately informed SRA authorities after the incident. 

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said six people were injured due to the slab collapse and they were rushed to the nearby civic-run MW Desai Hospital. 

However, doctors at the hospital declared three of them dead. 

The deceased workers have been identified as Gopal Banika Modi (32), Sohan Jachil Rotha (26) and Vinod Keshav Sadar (26). -- PTI
