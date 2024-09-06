15 killed, 16 hurt as bus hits van on Agra-Aligarh NH





Thirteen others were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a government hospital.





Taking cognisance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district officials to reach the spot and take care of relief measures.





The CM has also asked officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.





Superintendent of police Nipun Agarwal said, "The accident occurred when the bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway."





The accident occurred near the Kanwarpur village, about 10 kilometers away from the district headquarters.





The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras. -- PTI

