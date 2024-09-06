RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


15 killed, 16 hurt as bus hits van on Agra-Aligarh NH
September 06, 2024  21:43
At least 15 people, including four women and an equal number of children, travelling in a van were killed on Friday after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 in Hathras, officials said. 

Thirteen others were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a government hospital. 

Taking cognisance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district officials to reach the spot and take care of relief measures. 

The CM has also asked officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured. 

Superintendent of police Nipun Agarwal said, "The accident occurred when the bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway." 

The accident occurred near the Kanwarpur village, about 10 kilometers away from the district headquarters. 

The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras. -- PTI
