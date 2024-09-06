RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


11-yr-old Delhi school girl sexually assaulted by self defence trainer, held
September 06, 2024  22:53
An 11-year-old student of a government school was allegedly sexually assaulted in her classroom by a self-defence trainer on Friday in Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi, triggering protests, the police said. 

The police arrested the accused, Satish (45), who was conducting self defence classes for free of cost through an NGO, they said. 

He was not a regular teacher at the school. 

Education minister Atishi has ordered an "immediate comprehensive and detailed inquiry" into the matter, said a statement from the Delhi government. 

"The most stringent and decisive actions will be be taken based on the findings. The government remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all students," it said. 

A senior police officer said the family members and their neighbours gathered outside the police station and demanded action against the accused. -- PTI
