Teenager charged with murder of 80-year-old Bhim Kohli in UK





The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons as he is a minor, appeared at Leicester Youth Court sitting at Leicester Magistrates' Court. He was among five children aged 12-14 years arrested following the death of Kohli in hospital on Monday night by Leicestershire Police, with the other four released earlier with no further action.





Meanwhile, Kohli's family released a statement via the police to say they were heartbroken and struggling to cope with the loss of a loving and caring person. "Bhim was a loving husband, dad and granddad. He was also a son, brother and uncle. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family," the statement reads.





A post-mortem examination carried out after his death in hospital following the attack at Franklin Park in Braunstone Town on Sunday evening confirmed the cause of death as a neck injury, while further tests were to be carried out.

"The circumstances surrounding Mr Kohli's death are extremely tragic and upsetting not only for his family and friends but also the wider community, Detective Inspector Emma Matts, Senior Investigating Officer at Leicestershire Police, said earlier this week.

A 14-year-old boy arrested following the fatal assault on 80-year-old Bhim Kohli while he was out walking his dog in a park near the eastern England city of Leicester appeared in court on Thursday charged with his murder.