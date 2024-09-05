RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SRK tops celeb taxpayers list, guess who is at No.2?
September 05, 2024  18:03
Actor Vijay
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan topped the list of celebrity taxpayers with advance tax payment of Rs 92 crore in 2023-24, followed by Tamil actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay at a distant second, according to a list compiled by Fortune India Magazine

Fortune India's 'The Star Cast' list is based on advance tax payments by celebrities and places film star Salman Khan in the third position and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in fourth place. 

Virat Kohli paid Rs 66 crore in advance tax in 2023-24 fiscal -- making him the highest taxpayer among cricketers in the country. 

"Shah Rukh Khan tops the list of celebrity taxpayers in FY24 while Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay moves ahead of the likes of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli to emerge second (Advance Tax payment, FY24)," Fortune India said. 

According to Fortune India, 'Thalapathy' Vijay paid an advance tax of Rs 80 crore, followed by Salman Khan (Rs 75 crore), and Amitabh Bachchan (Rs 71 crore). 

Many other well-known faces from the film and entertainment industry, including Ajay Devgn (Rs 42 crore), Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 36 crore), Hrithik Roshan (Rs 28 crore), Kapil Sharma (Rs 26 crore), Kareena Kapoor (Rs 20 crore) and Shahid Kapoor (Rs 14 crore) made it to the coveted list. 

Actors Mohan Lal and Allu Arjun both paid advance taxes of Rs 14 crore each and Kiara Advani (Rs 12 crore). 

Both Katrina Kaif and Pankaj Tripathi paid Rs 11 crore advance tax, while Aamir Khan shelled out Rs 10 crore in FY24. -- PTI
