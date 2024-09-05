RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sitaram Yechury remains under treatment in AIIMS for lung infection
September 05, 2024  21:11
image
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury continues to be under treatment at AIIMS, where he was admitted for treatment of a lung infection, sources said on Thursday. 

Yechury (72) was admitted to the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19. He was later shifted to the intensive care unit, where he continues to be under treatment. 

A team of doctors is monitoring his condition, the sources said. 

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS for treatment of a pneumonia-like infection. The exact nature of his ailment was not disclosed by the hospital. 

 He had recently undergone a cataract surgery.
