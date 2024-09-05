Sitaram Yechury remains under treatment in AIIMS for lung infection

Sitaram Yechury remains under treatment in AIIMS for lung infectionSeptember 05, 2024 21:11
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury continues to be under treatment at AIIMS, where he was admitted for treatment of a lung infection, sources said on Thursday.
Yechury (72) was admitted to the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19. He was later shifted to the intensive care unit, where he continues to be under treatment.
A team of doctors is monitoring his condition, the sources said.
Yechury was admitted to AIIMS for treatment of a pneumonia-like infection. The exact nature of his ailment was not disclosed by the hospital.
He had recently undergone a cataract surgery.
TOP STORIES
Rajnath's military mantra: Synergised, swift, proportionate response
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called upon the top military brass to analyse the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza as well as the current situation in Bangladesh to "predict" any future problems and stay prepared to deal with the...