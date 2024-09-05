RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shinde Sena leader attacks Dalits over temple entry
September 05, 2024  20:01
File image
A Shiv Sena leader of the Shinde faction and several others were booked in Thane for allegedly attacking some people and preventing them from entering a temple, a police official said on Thursday. 

The incident took place late Wednesday night after a meeting called at a temple by accused Vikas Repale, who is a former corporator, the Wagle Estate police station official said. 

"As per the complainant, who is a 25-year-old Dalit student, he and some others of his caste were stopped from entering the temple for the meeting by Repale. He told them why they should come to a temple when he (complainant) belongs to a different religion (Buddhism). As per the complaint, Repale tried to hit them with a rod while others with him threw slippers," the official said. 

"The group also threw stones when the complainant was going to the police station to get a case registered. We have booked Repale and some others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for assault, unlawful assembly, provocation to cause rioting and other offences," he added. 

No one has been arrested in the case and further probe is underway, the Wagle Estate police station official added. 

Repale is considered a close aide of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, sources said. -- PTI
