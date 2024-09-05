RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex all gung-ho amid foreign fund inflows
September 05, 2024  09:58
image
Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday amid steady foreign fund inflows along with buying in frontline stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 264.85 points to 82,617.49 in early trade. 

The NSE Nifty climbed 76.75 points to 25,275.45. Among the 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, ITC, Titan, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards. 

 In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were trading higher while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 975.46 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kolkata turns off lights to protest against RG Kar incident
Kolkata turns off lights to protest against RG Kar incident

Kolkata experienced a unique and powerful display of civic solidarity when residents turned off their lights for an hour from 9 pm on Wednesday and came down to the streets with burning candles to protest the murder of the doctor at RG...

Ganesh Festival: 10 Days, 10 Ways To Dress Up
Ganesh Festival: 10 Days, 10 Ways To Dress Up

It's that time of the year again when Ganesh Chaturthi festivities brighten every corner of town and prayers, prasad and pretty clothes are on every faith and fashion enthusiast's mind.

Records tumble as Aus give Scots batting masterclass
Records tumble as Aus give Scots batting masterclass

Captain Mitchell Marsh hammered 39 off 12 balls before Josh Inglis and Stoinis drove Australia to 156 for three for victory, the highest chase achieved within 10 overs in men's T20Is.

The Super Teachers of Bollywood
The Super Teachers of Bollywood

Perfect occasion to list 30 real-life educators whose unique methods, unwavering dedication or scholarly persona impressed us.

In Pictures - It's Sinner vs Draper in US Open semis!
In Pictures - It's Sinner vs Draper in US Open semis!

Images from the US Open men's singles quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Wednesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances