Sensex all gung-ho amid foreign fund inflows





The NSE Nifty climbed 76.75 points to 25,275.45. Among the 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, ITC, Titan, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.





In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were trading higher while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 975.46 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday amid steady foreign fund inflows along with buying in frontline stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 264.85 points to 82,617.49 in early trade.