Search for 1 missing aircrew on
September 05, 2024  13:10
Porbandar: ICG ALH Helicopter crash: Search for one missing aircrew is in progress. 4 Indian Coast Guard ships, 2 Indian Naval ships, and aircraft are continuing with the search. The average depth in area is 55 mtrs. Indian Navy clearance diving team along with specialized vessels are assisting in Search and Rescue operations. The injured crew ex-Motor Tanker Hari Leela was also rescued by ICG ship: Indian Coast Guard.
Sena-UBT relents on CM face demand after Pawar's remark
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said talks on the chief ministerial candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls can be held later as its first task is to...

Communal clashes after rape attempt: Telangana district remains calm
The situation in Jainoor town in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district remained peaceful on Thursday a day after a protest by tribal organisations against an autorickshaw driver's alleged attempt to rape and murder a tribal woman sparked...

India on sustainable growth path, says RBI Guv Das
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the fundamental drivers of the Indian economy are gaining momentum and the country is moving on a sustainable growth path. In the inaugural address at FIBAC 2024, the governor said...

Dharambir, Soorma's Paralympic medals are Amit's 'gurudakshina'
'Not just the Teacher's Day gift, he has given me all the gifts (that one can) today.'

Jio's network cost per tower less than Airtel's but gap shrinking: Analysts
The network cost per tower of Reliance Jio is lower than its rival Bharti Airtel even as the gap between them is narrowing due to the latter cutting costs at a faster pace, analysts said. While the energy cost per tower for both telcos...

