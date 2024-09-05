Search for 1 missing aircrew on

Search for 1 missing aircrew onSeptember 05, 2024 13:10
Porbandar: ICG ALH Helicopter crash: Search for one missing aircrew is in progress. 4 Indian Coast Guard ships, 2 Indian Naval ships, and aircraft are continuing with the search. The average depth in area is 55 mtrs. Indian Navy clearance diving team along with specialized vessels are assisting in Search and Rescue operations. The injured crew ex-Motor Tanker Hari Leela was also rescued by ICG ship: Indian Coast Guard.
