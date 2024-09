The Chief Minister's Office, the state government will submit a comprehensive report on flood damages to the central government. Chief Minister Reddy said he will write a letter to the union government seeking immediate assistance and flood relief and appeal to the Centre to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity.

Telangana: 50,000 trees uprooted in Tadvai range, Medaram forest area, Mulugu due to incessant rainfall.