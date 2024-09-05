Rahul responds to Stalin's cycling: Bro, when are...





Stalin, whose party DMK is part of the INDIA bloc alliance replied, "Dear brother @RahulGandhi, whenever you're free, let's ride and explore the heart of Chennai together!"





The CM also said a box of sweets is 'still pending' from his side, and invited the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to his home for a "delicious South Indian lunch".





The background to the CM's box of sweets comment comes after the Congress leader had thanked him for birthday wishes in June, saying he was waiting for his box of sweets from Stalin.

A video of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin cycling in the US has received more than 2 million views, 25K likes, and nearly a thousand comments. Sharing Stalin's video in a post on X, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, said, "Brother, when are we cycling together in Chennai?"