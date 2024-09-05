RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM calls on Singapore president, thanks him for 'passionate support'
September 05, 2024  14:35
 Prime Minister Narendra called on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Singapore, during his two-day visit to the island nation on Thursday and discussed avenues to broaden and deepen India-Singapore cooperation.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other and sat down and held discussions. PM Modi also signed the visitor's book.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Singapore President for his passionate support for India-Singapore partnership.
