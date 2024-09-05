RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Omar Abdullah files nomination from 2nd constituency
September 05, 2024  18:16
National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday filed his nomination papers to contest the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls from Budgam. 

"Omar Abdullah filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls," an NC spokesperson said. 

Abdullah was accompanied by senior NC leaders Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Aga Mehmood, party treasurer Shammi Oberoi and provincial secretary Shaukat Mir. 

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister will contest the polls from two constituencies. He filed his papers from the family bastion of Ganderbal on Wednesday. 

The 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly is scheduled to go to polls in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.
