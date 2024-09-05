RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NEET aspirant hangs self in Kota, 14th suicide this year
September 05, 2024  23:13
File image
File image
A 21-year-old student preparing for NEET-UG in Kota allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a rented room in a house on Wednesday night. 

This is the 14th case of suicide by a student in the coaching hub Kota this year since January, while 26 cases of death by suicide were reported in the city in 2023. 

The father of the deceased held the alleged NEET-24 exam scam responsible for the extreme step taken by the youth. 

However, he did not level any allegation in the report to the police in the matter. 

No suicide note was recovered from the room in which the student stayed. 

The deceased, identified as Parshuram Jatav (21), a resident of Barsana in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, last spoke to his father on Wednesday around 1.15 pm and expressed his wish to return home. 

His father, Khacharmal, asked him to come back home. 

However, the son did not attend to his calls after that. 

The incident came to light around 11 pm on Wednesday night when the house owner knocked on the youth's room door after he failed to notice him since the evening. 

The caretaker informed the police, who rushed to the spot, broke the room door open, recovered the body and placed it in the mortuary of MBS hospital. 

Khacharmal, who works as a mason, reached Kota on Thursday morning. 

While speaking to media outside the mortuary here, he held the NEET-UG-24 exam 'scam' responsible for the extreme step taken by his son. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paris Paralympics: How India fared on September 5, 2024
Paris Paralympics: How India fared on September 5, 2024

India's inspirational para-athletes achieved their stated goal of 25 medals and remained on course for more in Paris on Thursday.

Brij Bhushan calls sexual harassment case a political plot
Brij Bhushan calls sexual harassment case a political plot

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment: 'It's a conspiracy by Congress'

Seers demand Sanskrit for Urdu words in Hindu context
Seers demand Sanskrit for Urdu words in Hindu context

The development comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while referring to the Lord Mahakal procession in Ujjain recently, used rajasi sawari instead of shahi sawari.

Simran misses out on Paralympic medal by a whisker
Simran misses out on Paralympic medal by a whisker

India's Simran, accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, finished fourth and last in the sprint race clocking 12.31 seconds.

Paralympics: Harvinder's double medal dream shattered
Paralympics: Harvinder's double medal dream shattered

Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan fought hard before going down against top seeds Elisabetta Mijno and Stefano Travisani 2-6 in the semifinals of the recurve mixed team open category at the Paralympics in Paris on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances