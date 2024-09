Nadda hands over BJP membership certificate to LK Advani

Along with BJP National President respected JP Nadda ji, handed over the copy of membership renewal under 'Bharatiya Janata Party - National Membership Campaign 2024' to guide of all of us respected Lal Krishna Advani ji," Dushyant Kumar Gautam posted on X.





Earlier on September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP's 2024 membership drive by renewing his membership.





The new membership drive was launched here with PM Modi getting the certificate for the renewal of his membership from BJP president JP Nadda. -- ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda, along with party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, handed over the BJP membership certificate to veteran party leader LK Advani in Delhi as part of the party's membership drive on Thursday.