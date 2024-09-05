RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Missing teen found raped, head smashed
September 05, 2024  15:34
image
A case of rape and murder has been registered after the body of a 19-year-old woman was found with multiple injuries days after she went missing from her home at Gunateerthawadi village in this district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday. 

 Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident which allegedly happened on August 29, they said. She was allegedly killed after being hit on her head with a stone and later her body was dumped in the bushes, police said, adding, they suspect she was sexually assaulted.

 However, investigators are awaiting medical reports for confirmation. The victim was missing since August 29 and her parents lodged a complaint at Basavakalyana police station two days later, police said. 

 "We registered a missing case and we started investigating. On September one, her body was recovered with multiple injuries on her body including head. We registered a case of murder initially and the accused were unknown. Then based on the technical evidence, we started searching for the accused and we found three people who were in contact with her on the day of her disappearance," a senior police officer said. 

 One of them, who also hails from the same village, was in direct contact with her. "So, we picked the accused and during interrogation, he confessed to murdering her. During interrogation, he said that he went along with two others who were guarding him from far away during the incident," he said.

 "All three accused involved in the incident have been arrested. We are waiting for the medical reports of the victim. She sustained head injuries among other injuries. On suspicion of sexual assault and based on interrogation, we have added sections of rape in the FIR," he said. 

 The prime accused and the victim knew each other well, police said, adding her parents were unaware of it. Further investigation is underway. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Duleep Trophy: Whom are these fans supporting?
Duleep Trophy: Whom are these fans supporting?

Rahul, who was dropped in the middle of England Test series held earlier this year, will be looking to make a comeback in the Indian Test set-up with the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19.

Paralympics: Archers Harvinder-Pooja advance to mixed team quarters
Paralympics: Archers Harvinder-Pooja advance to mixed team quarters

In the recurve open class, archers shoot from a standing position at a distance of 70m at a 122cm target made up of 10 concentric circles scoring from 10 points down to 1 point from the centre outwards.

'Comparisons With Vicky Used To Irritate Me A Lot'
'Comparisons With Vicky Used To Irritate Me A Lot'

'That comparison, "Oh look at Vicky, do you also see yourself being that successful in life?"' 'Vicky has seen a lot and done a lot and he is where he is. I feel really happy about it.' 'But I have my own journey.'

Sebi may notify tighter rules for F&O trade soon
Sebi may notify tighter rules for F&O trade soon

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to notify soon stricter derivatives trading norms aimed at curbing speculative trading activity and curtailing losses of over Rs 50,000 crore incurred by retail investors every...

New ICC boss Jay Shah to continue as BCCI secretary till...
New ICC boss Jay Shah to continue as BCCI secretary till...

No election for BCCI secretary's post at BCCI's Annual General Body Meeting later this month.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances