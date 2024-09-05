RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mega digital thrust in India-Singapore's four MoUs
September 05, 2024  09:08
India and Singapore signed four Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of digital technologies, semiconductors, health cooperation and skill development, which will further strengthen the cooperation between the two nations. 

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Singapore, arrived at the Parliament House on Thursday, where he received a ceremonial welcome. 

 He met Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong, and the two delegations held bilateral meetings, following which the MoUs were signed. The first MoU was signed between India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information for cooperation in the field of digital technologies. 

It will facilitate closer cooperation between India and Singapore in the areas of digital technologies, such as DPI, cyber-security, 5G and emerging technologies such as Super-computing, Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence.

The MoU will further enable cooperation for upskilling and reskilling of workers relating to the digital domain under the ambit of this MoU.
