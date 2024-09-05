RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Law student dies by suicide at her hostel room at Delhi's NLU
September 05, 2024  17:50
A third year LLB student died allegedly by suicide in her hostel room at National Law University in Dwarka North area, officials said on Thursday. 

The body of the student was discovered on Wednesday afternoon by her roommates and other hostel staff, when she did not open the door despite repeated calls, they said. 

Her body was found hanging from an almirah's rod in the room, a police officer said, adding that a suicide note was recovered in which she has not blamed anyone. 

The hostel staff informed the local police and crime team inspected the spot, the officer said. 

The officer said the student was in depression for the past few months. 

She had discussed suicide with her friends before, following which the administration had called her parents who took her to their home in Chennai for some time, the officer added. 

On Wednesday, she did not attend her class and also did not turn up for the lunch after which her body was discovered. 

The body will be handed over to family members after post-mortem examination. An inquest proceeding was underway, the police said. -- PTI
