Kuki body writes to SC-appointed official for probe against Manipur CM





The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust has written in this regard to the Supreme Court-appointed officer monitoring probe in cases related to the ethnic violence in Manipur.





In a memorandum addressed to Dattatray Padsalgikar, former Maharashtra director general of police appointed by Supreme Court to oversee the probe into Manipur ethnic violence cases, sent through home secretary Govind Mohan, KOHUR gave reference of news articles on a leaked audio purportedly of the Manipur chief minister and demanded action.





The Manipur government has dismissed the recording as doctored.





The Kuki organisation also sought registration of an FIR and initiation of investigation against other unknown individuals for "conspiracy to commit large scale ethnic violence, including mass murder and sexual offences against the ethnic minority Kuki people residing within the state of Manipur, and for the commission of several overt and covert illegal and criminal actions in furtherance of the said criminal conspiracy". -- PTI

A Kuki organisation has demanded registration of an FIR and investigation against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh alleging conspiracy to commit "large scale ethnic violence" against the Kukis in the state.