Jailed cleric files papers against Omar Abdullah





Wagay, popularly known as Sarjan Barkati, a prominent face at the protest rallies in the south Kashmir districts of Shopian and Kulgam after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in 2016, had earlier filed his nomination from the Zainpora assembly constituency in Shopian.





However, his nomination was rejected because the papers did not include the certificate of oath that was to be duly signed by the jail authorities.





On Thursday, Barkati's representatives filed his nomination papers from Ganderbal as well as from Beerwah. National Conference vice-president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will also contest the upcoming polls from Ganderbal.





Abdullah represented Beerwah in the last Assembly of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Barkati was first arrested in 2016 and booked under the Public Safety Act. -- PTI

