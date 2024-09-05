RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IAF chopper makes emergency landing in agriculture field in Telangana
September 05, 2024  22:10
File image
File image
An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in an agricultural field in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Thursday owing to a 'technical snag'. No one was injured, the police said. 

The chopper which was headed to Air Force Station, Hakimpet in Hyderabad from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh made an emergency landing in the field due to some "technical issues", a senior police official said. 

Another helicopter with experts rushed to the spot and after the technical snag was fixed the chopper took off, the official said adding it was precautionary brief landing due to some "technical issue". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paralympics: Harvinder's double medal dream shattered
Paralympics: Harvinder's double medal dream shattered

Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan fought hard before going down against top seeds Elisabetta Mijno and Stefano Travisani 2-6 in the semifinals of the recurve mixed team open category at the Paralympics in Paris on Thursday.

Adani gives Teachers' Day lecture at college that rejected him
Adani gives Teachers' Day lecture at college that rejected him

Gautam Adani had in the late 1970s applied to join a Mumbai college for education, but the college rejected his application. He did not pursue education but turned to business and went on to build a $220 billion empire. About...

Six Maoists killed in Telangana encounter, 2 commandos hurt
Six Maoists killed in Telangana encounter, 2 commandos hurt

The exchange of fire took place at around 6.45 am in the forest area of Mothe village under Karakagudem police station limits.

Paris Paralympics: Parmar wins historic judo bronze
Paris Paralympics: Parmar wins historic judo bronze

India's Kapil Parmar produced a superlative performance, dominating his opponent from start to finish to record a 10-0 win in the bronze medal contest.

Communal clashes after rape attempt: Telangana district remains calm
Communal clashes after rape attempt: Telangana district remains calm

The situation in Jainoor town in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district remained peaceful on Thursday a day after a protest by tribal organisations against an autorickshaw driver's alleged attempt to rape and murder a tribal woman sparked...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances