Hindu groups protest against mosque in Shimla
September 05, 2024  22:43
Protest against the alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque in Shimla/ANI on X
Hindu right bodies on Thursday staged a massive protest at Chaura Maidan in Shimla in the vicinity of the Vidhan Sabha demanding demolition of an "illegal" mosque in Sanjauli. 

The Sanjauli area was choked as the protesters took out a march. 

The area teemed with hundreds of demonstrators, several of whom carried Hindu religion insignia, such as saffron flags and banners bearing Lord Ram's image and the protesters demanded demolition of the illegal mosque in 15 days. 

The protesters had gathered on the call of Dev Bhumi Shatriya Sangathan and Hindu Jagaran Manch. 

Talking to the PTI, Hindu Jagran Manch's Himachal unit president Kamal Gautam said their demands include demolition of the "illegal structures" where outsiders coming in the state take shelter besides abolishing Waqf Board. 

The government should take over the properties encroached by the Waqf Board, he added. 

Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan president Rumit Singh Thakur, who gave a call to sanatanis to assemble in Shimla, said people from across the state responded to his call and demonstrated "Sanatan unity". 

The Thursday protest was a fallout of an attack on a businessman in the Malyana area on August 30, allegedly by some people from the Muslim community. -- PTI
