Gurugram University student kidnapped, released after 7 hrs





The accused held the B.Tech student captive in their SUV for around seven hours and took him to Delhi where they sold the victim's Kawasaki Z 900 bike for Rs 5.80 lakh and robbed the money from him, they said.





The accused fled after throwing him on the roadside in Sector 56 in Gurugram, the police said.





An FIR was registered following the complaint against three accused under relevant sections of the BNS at Sector 56 Police Station on Thursday, they said.





The incident took place on August 28 in the PG of the victim identified as Athrava, a resident of Agra chowk, Palawal, police said.





Athrava lives in a PG in Sector 55 in Gurugram, they said.





The victim was scared after the incident and finally he told his cousin Mohit about it who took him to the nearest police station.





According to the complaint filed by Athrava, the accused Bhanu, Tilak and Gaurav had met him in Sector 80 through his friend Pankaj.





The three youths are bullies and consume drugs.





On August 28, accused Tilak asked for Athrava's location through WhatsApp call.





He told him that he was in his PG room and around 4.15 pm, all three reached there and kidnapped him in their SUV. -- PTI

A B.Tech second-year student of the Gurugram University was allegedly kidnapped by three youths in an SUV who forcibly withdrew Rs 1.87 lakh from his account, the police said on Thursday.