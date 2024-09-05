RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gurugram University student kidnapped, released after 7 hrs
September 05, 2024  23:54
image
A B.Tech second-year student of the Gurugram University was allegedly kidnapped by three youths in an SUV who forcibly withdrew Rs 1.87 lakh from his account, the police said on Thursday. 

The accused held the B.Tech student captive in their SUV for around seven hours and took him to Delhi where they sold the victim's Kawasaki Z 900 bike for Rs 5.80 lakh and robbed the money from him, they said. 

The accused fled after throwing him on the roadside in Sector 56 in Gurugram, the police said. 

An FIR was registered following the complaint against three accused under relevant sections of the BNS at Sector 56 Police Station on Thursday, they said. 

The incident took place on August 28 in the PG of the victim identified as Athrava, a resident of Agra chowk, Palawal, police said. 

Athrava lives in a PG in Sector 55 in Gurugram, they said. 

The victim was scared after the incident and finally he told his cousin Mohit about it who took him to the nearest police station. 

According to the complaint filed by Athrava, the accused Bhanu, Tilak and Gaurav had met him in Sector 80 through his friend Pankaj. 

The three youths are bullies and consume drugs. 

On August 28, accused Tilak asked for Athrava's location through WhatsApp call. 

He told him that he was in his PG room and around 4.15 pm, all three reached there and kidnapped him in their SUV. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paris Paralympics: How India fared on September 5, 2024
Paris Paralympics: How India fared on September 5, 2024

India's inspirational para-athletes achieved their stated goal of 25 medals and remained on course for more in Paris on Thursday.

Brij Bhushan calls sexual harassment case a political plot
Brij Bhushan calls sexual harassment case a political plot

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment: 'It's a conspiracy by Congress'

Seers demand Sanskrit for Urdu words in Hindu context
Seers demand Sanskrit for Urdu words in Hindu context

The development comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while referring to the Lord Mahakal procession in Ujjain recently, used rajasi sawari instead of shahi sawari.

Simran misses out on Paralympic medal by a whisker
Simran misses out on Paralympic medal by a whisker

India's Simran, accompanied by her guide Abhay Singh, finished fourth and last in the sprint race clocking 12.31 seconds.

Paralympics: Harvinder's double medal dream shattered
Paralympics: Harvinder's double medal dream shattered

Harvinder Singh and Pooja Jatyan fought hard before going down against top seeds Elisabetta Mijno and Stefano Travisani 2-6 in the semifinals of the recurve mixed team open category at the Paralympics in Paris on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances