Govt extends ceasefire pact with NSCN-K Niki group for another year
September 05, 2024  20:55
The Centre on Thursday extended the ceasefire agreement with a break-away faction of the Naga insurgency group NSCN for another year. 

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K Niki group is led by Niki Sumi against whom the National Investigation Agency had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for allegedly killing 18 Indian Army soldiers in Manipur in 2015. 

The ceasefire agreement is in operation between the government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K Niki group and it was decided to extend the pact for a period of one year with effect from September 8, 2024 to September 7, 2025, an official statement said. 

This agreement was first signed on September 6, 2021. 

The government had signed a framework agreement with the major Naga group NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a permanent solution. 

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's independence in 1947. -- PTI
