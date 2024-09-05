RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fuel prices to go up in Punjab as VAT on petrol, diesel hiked
September 05, 2024  17:17
image
Fuel prices are set to go up in Punjab with the state Cabinet on Thursday deciding to increase value-added tax on petrol and diesel by 61 paise a litre and 92 paise per litre, respectively. 

A decision in this regard was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. 

At present, the retail price of petrol in Mohali stands at Rs 97.01 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 87.21. 

Already, the fuel is more expensive in Punjab than in Chandigarh. 

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 94.24 and 82.40 per litre, respectively. 

Fuel pump owners strongly condemned the decision of the AAP-led government, saying it would hit their business hard. 

They further said it is the third time that the Bhagwant Mann-led government raised fuel prices in the past two-and-a-half years. 

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the decision has been taken to raise VAT on petrol and diesel. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In touch with India, China, Brazil over Ukraine conflict: Putin
In touch with India, China, Brazil over Ukraine conflict: Putin

Putin's remarks came within two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Ukraine where he held talks with President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Musheer steals the show in Duleep Trophy debut
Musheer steals the show in Duleep Trophy debut

Musheer Khan, younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan (9), saved his side from a total collapse with an innings of rare maturity that belied his 19 tender years.

Sensex, Nifty extend losses; Reliance, Airtel drag
Sensex, Nifty extend losses; Reliance, Airtel drag

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Reliance Industries declined over 1 per cent. Tata Motors, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were other big laggards. In contrast, Titan, ITC, Infosys,...

Parmar to compete for judo bronze in Paralympics
Parmar to compete for judo bronze in Paralympics

The 24-year-old Parmar was beaten 0-10 in semifinals A by his Iranian opponent in Paris at the Champs-de-mart arena.

US Open semi-finalist Draper dons iconic Agassi kicks
US Open semi-finalist Draper dons iconic Agassi kicks

'I don't know how the hell he moved with these shoes. Honestly, I can't imagine sliding in these.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances