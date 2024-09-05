Fuel prices to go up in Punjab as VAT on petrol, diesel hiked





A decision in this regard was taken by the council of ministers in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh.





At present, the retail price of petrol in Mohali stands at Rs 97.01 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 87.21.





Already, the fuel is more expensive in Punjab than in Chandigarh.





In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 94.24 and 82.40 per litre, respectively.





Fuel pump owners strongly condemned the decision of the AAP-led government, saying it would hit their business hard.





They further said it is the third time that the Bhagwant Mann-led government raised fuel prices in the past two-and-a-half years.





Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the decision has been taken to raise VAT on petrol and diesel. -- PTI

