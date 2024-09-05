Firing at Badlapur railway station near Mumbai, one injured

Firing at Badlapur railway station near Mumbai, one injuredSeptember 05, 2024 20:32
A man was injured after being shot at Badlapur railway station in neighbouring Thane district on Thursday evening, the police said.
The incident took place at platform number 1, and the assailant was immediately overpowered and taken into custody, said a Government Railway Police official.
The injured was rushed to hospital for treatment, he said.
Senior officials including the deputy commissioner of police (Central Railway) were reaching the spot and probe was on, he added. -- PTI
