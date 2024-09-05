RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doc murder: 'Cops abandoned us after last rites'
September 05, 2024  10:27
The aunt of the murdered doctor. The pic has been blurred to protect her identity
Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case: Aunt of the deceased doctor says: "When the body of the daughter was lying in front of the parents in the house the police were offering money. Is this the humanity of police?" 

"Till the last rites were not performed, 300-400 policemen surrounded us but after it was performed, not a single policeman was seen there. What would the family do, how would they go home, police took no responsibility. 

"Police were active till the last rites were performed and after that, they became completely inactive. When the body of the daughter was lying in front of the parents in the house and we were shedding tears, the police were offering money, is this the humanity of police? 

"The police were saying that they have fulfilled all their responsibilities, is this what is called fulfilling the responsibility?" 

Family members of a doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Kolkata last month, joined the protesting medics at RG Kar hospital on Wednesday and accused the Kolkata Police of attempting to suppress the case by hurriedly cremating the body of the doctor.

Participating in the protests at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of their daughter was recovered on August 9, the parents demanded justice and accused a senior police officer of trying to bribe them after the incident came to light.
