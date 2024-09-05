RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Can't sit with mafia: BJP leader exits party meet
September 05, 2024  23:37
BJP leader Lallu Singh/Courtesy Facebook
BJP leader Lallu Singh/Courtesy Facebook
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Faizabad MP Lallu Singh made a sudden exit from a press conference here on Thursday stating that "mafia elements are present on stage". 

"I cannot sit with the mafia," said Singh as he abruptly left the press conference, which was organised by the BJP state leadership in Ayodhya. 

Singh alleged that "mafia elements were present on the stage," prompting him to rise and exit the premises. 

Although Singh refrained from explicitly naming any individual, he unequivocally gestured towards BJP leader Shivendra Singh, who was seated on the stage. 

"Mafia was present on the stage and I can never associate myself with such elements. I have consistently fought against the mafia, as they exploit and oppress society," Singh told the media persons. 

The press conference was convened by BJP state general secretary Sanjay Rai at the Ayodhya circuit house regarding the membership drive. 

Shivendra Singh was booked under attempt to murder and the Gangster Act and was lodged in Faizabad jail in 2018. 

He was later shifted to the Barabanki Jail. 

Speaking to PTI, Singh said, "Former MP Lallu Singh personally campaigned throughout his entire election alongside notorious criminals and hardened history-sheeters, which ultimately led to his downfall in the election." -- PTI
