BSE Sensex top losers today





The 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on to initial gains and declined 151.48 points or 0.18 percent to settle at 82,201.16.





During the day, it dropped 222.2 points or 0.26 per cent to 82,130.44.





The NSE Nifty dipped 53.60 points or 0.21 per cent to 25,145.10 despite a positive beginning of the trade.





Among the 30 Sensex firms, Reliance Industries declined over 1 per cent. Tata Motors, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were other big laggards.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close lower for the second straight day on Thursday, tracking losses in the most valuable firm Reliance Industries, Bharati Airtel and L&T amid a sluggish trend in global markets.