Amit Shah to unveil docu on Mumbai Samachar's 200 years
September 05, 2024  22:22
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will unveil on Sunday the documentary film Mumbai Samachar - 200 Not Out, which chronicles the remarkable 200-year journey of Asia's oldest newspaper. 

Entering its 203rd year of publication, Mumbai Samachar is the only newspaper to reach this significant milestone. It has become an integral part of Mumbai's identity. 

Mumbai Samachar- 200 Not Out delves into the newspaper's pivotal role in the freedom movement, its unwavering commitment to unbiased reporting and the secrets behind its enduring success. 

The documentary will be released simultaneously in 40 countries, offering a historical perspective not only for Mumbai Samachar but also for the entire newspaper industry. 

The trailer for Mumbai Samachar- 200 Not Out was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newspaper's bicentenary event in June 2022. 

To commemorate this historic occasion, renowned Gujarati folk artistes Sairam Dave and Milan Trivedi will perform a comedy show, Khadakhdat Hasya Darbar.
