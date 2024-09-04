Your state has been snatched away: Rahul tells J-K





While addressing an election rally in Ramban ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election, the Congress leader said, "For the first time in the history of India, statehood has been snatched away. Union Territory was first made a state... A state has been abolished and the rights of the people have been snatched away. First of all, the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir has to be returned because not only your state has been snatched away, your rights, your wealth, everything is being snatched away from you."





"We wanted that you should first get statehood and then elections should be held. But the BJP does not want this, they say that first elections will be held and then the issue of statehood will be discussed. We are saying that whatever happens, we will get statehood for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Whether the BJP wants it or not, we will exert so much pressure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will have to be given statehood," he added.





Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the current administrative setup in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing a parallel between the region's past monarchical rule and its present governance.





"In 1947, we removed the kings, formed a democratic government and gave a Constitution to the country. But... Today, there is a 'king' named LG sitting in Jammu and Kashmir, who is snatching your money and giving it to outsiders. Therefore, our first step will be to return 'statehood' to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.





The Congress MP highlighted his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and underscored the contrasting visions of his party and the BJP.

