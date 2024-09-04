RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


You made country proud: Modi to Paris Paralympic medal winners
September 04, 2024  23:09
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Paris Paralympic Games medal winners Ajeet Singh Yadav, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Deepthi Jeevanji on Wednesday and lauded the athletes for the country's best-ever performance in the games.
 
In a telephonic conversation, Modi shared his happiness over the feat and told the players that their performance has motivated the country's youth.
It is their contribution that is helping different sports gain popularity, he said.

Modi also asked them to celebrate their victories without worrying about the colour of their medals, as every one of them has made the country proud. -- PTI
