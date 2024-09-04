RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman dies after being hit by SUV, driver held
September 04, 2024  09:56
Update: A 26-year-old woman died after being hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Malad area of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. 

 The accident occurred in Gudiya Pada locality on Tuesday night, following which the police arrested the SUV driver, who is a merchant navy officer, an official said.

 "The woman, identified as Shahana Kaazi, was walking when she was hit by a Ford Endeavor around 10 pm. After the accident, the accused himself took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment," the official of Malad police station said. 

The accused, Anup Sinha, was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was placed under arrest. His vehicle was also seized by the police, he said. 

The accused has an office in Andheri and he was on leave when the incident occurred, he added. The police have collected his blood sample to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of liquor, the official said. PTI
